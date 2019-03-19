Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Notches 20th goal
Gourde score a shorthanded empty-net goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Gourde has found twine in consecutive games to reach the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. He's at 43 points in 73 games this season, down from the 64 points he posted in a breakout campaign last year. He does carry multi-position eligibility in some formats, and his 80 hits provide a physical edge to boost his value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...