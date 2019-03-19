Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Notches 20th goal

Gourde score a shorthanded empty-net goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Gourde has found twine in consecutive games to reach the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. He's at 43 points in 73 games this season, down from the 64 points he posted in a breakout campaign last year. He does carry multi-position eligibility in some formats, and his 80 hits provide a physical edge to boost his value.