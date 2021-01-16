Gourde produced a goal on three shots and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Gourde had a helper on Blake Coleman's second period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. These were Gourde's first two points of the year after he was held scoreless in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Gourde has added five shots and a plus-2 rating through two contests.
