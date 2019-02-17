Lightning's Yanni Gourde: On a 50-point pace

Gourde scored his 16th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Gourde won't come close to his dramatic rookie output, but he finally seems to be waking up a bit. He has four points, including three goals, in his last five games. Gourde may be valuable in some formats, as he is still on a 50-point pace.

