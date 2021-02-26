Gourde score the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.

It was a perfect snap shot, barely off the crossbar and the far post, from the right circle. Gourde hit the only sliver of net visible behind James Reimer, who played the angle perfectly, too. One of the two men was going to be victorious in that situation and it happens to be the talented forward who won out Thursday. The goal was Gourde's first in seven games and just his ninth point in 18 games.