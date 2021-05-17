Gourde notched a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Gourde set up Blake Coleman for the opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Gourde failed to record a shorthanded point in the regular season for the first time since 2015-16. The Quebec native produced 17 tallies, 19 helpers and 118 shots on net in 56 outings, mainly in a third-line role that he'll continue to fill in the playoffs.