Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Piles on three points
Gourde scored twice and added an assist in Monday's win over the Senators.
This was Gourde's first three-point game since October, as he now has 22 goals and 47 points through 77 games. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the 27-year-old will clearly fall short of the 64 points he recorded last campaign.
