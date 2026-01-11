Gourde scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.

Gourde showed off his speed and skill on a breakaway at the mid-point of the third period to put the Bolts up 6-2. He has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist), but he goes long stretches without points. Gourde last potted a goal Nov. 28, when he put up two against the Red Wings. He has six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games since.