Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Point in each of last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.
Gourde showed off his speed and skill on a breakaway at the mid-point of the third period to put the Bolts up 6-2. He has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist), but he goes long stretches without points. Gourde last potted a goal Nov. 28, when he put up two against the Red Wings. He has six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games since.
