Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Point streak at six games
Gourde extended his scoring streak to six games Sunday with his third power-play goal of the season in a 6-3 win over Chicago.
Gourde is now sitting with eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games this season. Six of his points have come on the power play. Gourde is a solid fantasy contributor as long as he continues his role on the power play.
