Gourde tallied a goal and three points in a 6-5 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had never played more than 22 NHL games in his life before this season, but he's now dressed for 32 this season and owns 10 goals with 23 points. Gourde has been particularly good as of late, scoring four goals and eight points in the last seven games. It's easy to forget about Gourde because the Lightning have so many weapons, but that's exactly why he could continue this level of success all season. With so much attention going towards the top two scoring lines in Tampa Bay, this bottom-line center could continue to see friendly matchups to help his fantasy production.