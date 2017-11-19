Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Pots two goals Saturday
Gourde recorded two goals during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
The 25-year-old may be emerging as a dark horse candidate for the Calder Trophy now that he's up to six goals and 14 points in 20 games -- including nine points in his last eight contests. Gourde has some real value in standard formats, so add him while you can.
