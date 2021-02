Gourde scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Predators. He also won 64.7 percent of his faceoffs (11-6).

Gourde pounced on a rebound 6:40 into the third period and swept a backhander past Nashville netminder Juuse Saros, giving the Lightning a commanding 4-1 lead. It was the first point in four games for Gourde, who has collected four goals and two assists in 11 contests this season.