Gourde scored twice Friday in a 6-3 win over Detroit.

The first one came on a goal-mouth scramble. The second came on a slap shot after a failed clearing attempt by the Wings; it stood as the winner. Gourde has three points (six shots) in his last two games, but his nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 games will keep him on wire.

