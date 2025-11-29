Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Rare two-goal game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde scored twice Friday in a 6-3 win over Detroit.
The first one came on a goal-mouth scramble. The second came on a slap shot after a failed clearing attempt by the Wings; it stood as the winner. Gourde has three points (six shots) in his last two games, but his nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 games will keep him on wire.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores goal in victory•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Goal in each of last two games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Nice finish on first goal of season•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Grabs six-year deal•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Three assists in last two games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Moves up to top line Sunday•