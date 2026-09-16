Gourde underwent offseason hip surgery and will not be available until December, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports Wednesday.

Gourde played in all 82 regular-season games last year, generating nine goals and 19 helpers and missing the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2026-17. With Dominic James (hand) also unavailable to start the season, the Bolts suddenly find themselves thin at center, which could create an opportunity for Jansen Harkins. Look for Gourde to start the year on long-term injured reserve, though the move may not become official immediately.