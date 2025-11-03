Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores goal in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde scored a goal on four shots on target, delivered one hit and had a plus-1 rating during his 17:33 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.
Gourde got the Lightning on the board in the first period, his first goal in nine games. In total, the 33-year-old is up to three goals on and four points through 12 games, solid marks for a fourth-line player. Unless his usage increases -- he averages 15:45 of ice time per night -- he likely won't be able to produce at a much higher pace than this.
