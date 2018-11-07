Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores in third straight game
Gourde notched a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Signing a new contract hasn't dampened Gourde's desire to produce for his team, as he's now hit the net in three consecutive games. With 16 points in 15 games, he's a threat to score every night and should be treated accordingly.
