Gourde provided a goal and an assist with three shots and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over Florida.
Gourde got the Lightning on the board four minutes into the game, driving to the net and swatting home a Blake Coleman rebound for his third straight game with a goal. The tally was his 11th in just 31 games, already eclipsing the 10 he scored in 70 contests last season and putting him back on the 20-goal pace at which he produced in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He later set up Tyler Johnson's power-play winner midway through the third period.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Huge effort in comeback win•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Fills empty cage•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Perfect shot seals win for Bolts•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Dials up power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Provides third-period tally•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Strikes twice•