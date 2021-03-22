Gourde provided a goal and an assist with three shots and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Gourde got the Lightning on the board four minutes into the game, driving to the net and swatting home a Blake Coleman rebound for his third straight game with a goal. The tally was his 11th in just 31 games, already eclipsing the 10 he scored in 70 contests last season and putting him back on the 20-goal pace at which he produced in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He later set up Tyler Johnson's power-play winner midway through the third period.