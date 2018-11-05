Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores OT winner
Gourde scored Sunday's game-winning goal in a 4-3 win over the Senators.
Fresh off signing a six-year contract Friday, Gourde wasted little time thanking the Lightning for their generosity. Just 14 seconds into the extra frame, Gourde scored to cap off Tampa Bay's comeback Sunday. The 26-year-old now has 14 points in as many games, on the heels of a 64-point campaign in 2017-18.
