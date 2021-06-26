Gourde scored a short-handed goal and registered a team-high five shots in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 7. He also had two hits and one block.
Gourde snapped a scoreless tie just under two minutes under the second period, coming off the bench and jumping into the play to one-time an Anthony Cirelli centering feed past New York netminder Semyon Varlamov. It was Gourde's fifth goal of the postseason, three of which have come in the last five contests.
