Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores twice Tuesday
Gourde scored a power-play goal and an even-strength goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Gourde's tallies came over a 1:44 span in the second period, with the first one breaking a 2-2 tie on the power play. This performance ended a six-game goal drought, which was coincidentally preceded by a two-goal game against these very Islanders.
