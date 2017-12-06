Gourde scored a power-play goal and an even-strength goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Gourde's tallies came over a 1:44 span in the second period, with the first one breaking a 2-2 tie on the power play. This performance ended a six-game goal drought, which was coincidentally preceded by a two-goal game against these very Islanders.

