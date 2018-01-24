Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores winner in Tuesday's OT victory
Gourde potted the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators.
The rookie has now found the back of the net in consecutive games, giving him five goals and seven points through 10 games in January. Gourde's spot on the third line for the Lightning does put a cap on his fantasy potential, but he is seeing shifts on the second power-play unit to compensate for his lack of premium ice time at even strength.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Climbing high on rookie scoring list•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Strong December for rookie•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Posts three-point night versus Avalanche•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Goal pushes streak to four games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Pots two goals Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...