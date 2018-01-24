Gourde potted the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators.

The rookie has now found the back of the net in consecutive games, giving him five goals and seven points through 10 games in January. Gourde's spot on the third line for the Lightning does put a cap on his fantasy potential, but he is seeing shifts on the second power-play unit to compensate for his lack of premium ice time at even strength.