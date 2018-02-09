Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Second-best rookie goal scorer in NHL
Gourde scored his 20th goal of the season Thursday in a win over Vancouver. He also added an assist.
Gourde actually hit the 20-goal plateau before stud teammate Steven Stamkos, who also scored in the win. This little buzzsaw sits second in rookie goal scoring behind only Brock Boeser, who has 26. Martin St. Louis carved a path for small, mid-20s speedsters in Tampa Bay and Gourde is reaping those rewards. He's not another Mighty Mite, but he is a solid, secondary scorer who is on a four-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists).
