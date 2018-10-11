Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Second-line gig
Gourde will start Thursday's game on the second line with Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point.
The Bolts are still tinkering with lines, so this assignment may be adjusted in-game or after. But for Gourde's owners, a possible second-line gig bodes well for his fantasy future. He will get plenty of offensive opportunity on a line like that.
