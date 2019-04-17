Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Sees ice time plummet

Gourde scored one goal in four games against Columbus in Round 1.

He saw his ice time drop dramatically from Game 1 when he played 16:38. The next three games, Gourde skated 12:44, 10:10 and 11:06, respectively. And he went from three shots in Game 1 to two in the remaining three. The entire Bolts' team struggled against the big, aggressive forecheckers of the Blue Jackets, so it could just be that Gourde was just outmatched. But there is some concern with Gourde's role, especially after seeing his regular-season output drop from an incredible 64 points in 2017-18 to just 48 this year. His role coming out of training camp next fall will dictate his fantasy value.