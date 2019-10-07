Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Sends out assist in loss
Gourde recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Gourde had a secondary assist on Kevin Shattenkirk's power play score in the first period to mark his second helper in as many games. The Lightning's will remain powerful on the man advantage this year, so Gourde shouldn't have trouble matching or surpassing last year's 48-point mark as long as he stays on the power-play unit.
