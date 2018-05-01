Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Sets offensive pace for Bolts in Game 2
Gourde registered a power-play goal as the Lightning topped the Bruins 4-2 in Game 2 to even the series Monday.
One of the biggest breakout performers from the regular season with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games, Gourde opened the scoring by anticipating a cross-ice helper from Brayden Point and catching Boston goalie Tuukka Rask out of position. While he's only 5-foot-9, 167 pounds, Gourde is a trailblazer with a scorer's touch, and it appears that he's woken up after etching the scoresheet just once in five games against the Devils in the conference quarterfinals.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two points in postseason opener•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Becomes team's all-time rookie scoring leader•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Joins 25-goal club•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two more assists Thursday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Ends three-game point drought with two assists•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Three-point performance Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...