Gourde registered a power-play goal as the Lightning topped the Bruins 4-2 in Game 2 to even the series Monday.

One of the biggest breakout performers from the regular season with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games, Gourde opened the scoring by anticipating a cross-ice helper from Brayden Point and catching Boston goalie Tuukka Rask out of position. While he's only 5-foot-9, 167 pounds, Gourde is a trailblazer with a scorer's touch, and it appears that he's woken up after etching the scoresheet just once in five games against the Devils in the conference quarterfinals.