Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Seven points in last eight games
Gourde scored a shorthanded goal in Tampa Bay's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Thursday night.
Gourde has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last eight games. The hot streak could be fleeting, but right now, he's a solid wire grab who can definitely help in the short term.
