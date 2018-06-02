Gourde's 64-point regular season was fuelled by an 18.4 per cent shooting percentage, something that may be unsustainable in future seasons.

It's hard to know what will come for this productive rookie -- not even sniper Nikita Kucherov has a shooting rate that high. Gourde is a talented forward, but we may see his goal scoring slip back a little if opposing teams heighten their focus on him in future seasons. And at 26, Gourde's offensive peak may be short and sweet. He's certainly valuable, especially in single-year formats. But keeper leaguers, especially those in auction formats, may need to be cautious about how big an investment they are prepared to risk. A short contract may be the prudent course.