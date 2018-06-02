Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Shooting rate may be unsustainable
Gourde's 64-point regular season was fuelled by an 18.4 per cent shooting percentage, something that may be unsustainable in future seasons.
It's hard to know what will come for this productive rookie -- not even sniper Nikita Kucherov has a shooting rate that high. Gourde is a talented forward, but we may see his goal scoring slip back a little if opposing teams heighten their focus on him in future seasons. And at 26, Gourde's offensive peak may be short and sweet. He's certainly valuable, especially in single-year formats. But keeper leaguers, especially those in auction formats, may need to be cautious about how big an investment they are prepared to risk. A short contract may be the prudent course.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Sets offensive pace for Bolts in Game 2•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two points in postseason opener•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Becomes team's all-time rookie scoring leader•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Joins 25-goal club•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two more assists Thursday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Ends three-game point drought with two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...