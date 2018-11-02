Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Signs six-year extension
Gourde inked a six-year extension with the Lightning on Friday worth $5.166 million annually, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Gourde has really come into his own the last couple seasons, racking up 64 points -- 25 goals and 39 assists -- over 82 games last year and starting 2018-19 out hot with 12 points in as many games. The new contract will kick in beginning next season and includes a full no-trade clause for the first three years and a partial no-trade clause for the final three. It will likely keep Gourde in a Tampa Bay uniform through the 2024-25 campaign, his age 32 season.
