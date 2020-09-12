Gourde posted an assist and five hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Gourde had the lone helper on Mikhail Sergachev's first-period tally. In his last eight games, Gourde has three goals and three helpers with a plus-8 rating. The 28-year-old saw a top-six role Friday with Brayden Point (undisclosed) out of action. Gourde could be a solid depth option for DFS managers if Point remains out for Sunday's Game 4.