Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Snaps seven-game point slump
Gourde picked up an assist Tuesday in Tampa's 2-0 win over the Stars.
Gourde had been stuck in a rut -- the point was his first in eight games. His 29 points in 47 games is a 50-point pace, but that's a far cry from his outstanding 64-point rookie pace. Gourde remains a solid fantasy play in many formats, but this step back at age 27 should be watched carefully. The NHL is a young man's game.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First goal in 10 games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Back in point column•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First assist in nine games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Taking game to next level•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores in third straight game•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...