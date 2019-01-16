Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Snaps seven-game point slump

Gourde picked up an assist Tuesday in Tampa's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Gourde had been stuck in a rut -- the point was his first in eight games. His 29 points in 47 games is a 50-point pace, but that's a far cry from his outstanding 64-point rookie pace. Gourde remains a solid fantasy play in many formats, but this step back at age 27 should be watched carefully. The NHL is a young man's game.