Gourde collected two assists and took a minor penalty during Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.

Gourde's breakout season continues, and he's been particularly impressive of late by marking the scoresheet in 13 of his past 15 contests for eight goals and nine assists. His 2.87 points per 60 minutes rank third on the Lightning, and fantasy owners shouldn't overlook his 35 PIM -- it's a respectable boost. It's also worth noting that if he continues to score, it's going to be difficult to remove him for a top-six role.