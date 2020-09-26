Gourde scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Gourde tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period with his seventh tally of the postseason. The 28-year-old forward has two goals in his last four games. He's up to 14 points, 47 hits and 50 shots on goal through 23 appearances. Two of Gourde's goals have come on the power play, but he's done most of his work at even strength.