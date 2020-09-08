Gourde scored a pair of goals in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Gourde's first goal was nearly knocked out of the net by Andy Greene, but clearly crossed the goal line upon review. The 28-year-old Gourde added a power-play tally for the Lightning's last goal of the contest. The Quebec native has five markers, four assists, 32 shots on net and 27 hits through 14 games.