Gourde scored a pair of goals on two shots and won six of eight faceoffs in Monday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

Gourde gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead on a deflection with 6:01 left in the third period, then he rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute of regulation. The goals were his second and third of the campaign. A back-to-back 20-goal man in 2017-18 and 2019-20, Gourde slipped to 10 goals in 70 games last season.