Gourde was a runner-up in the NHL's rookie-of-the-month honor for December.

Gourde had five goals and five assists in 13 games last month, including a three-point effort against Colorado on Dec. 16. Overall, Gourde has 25 points in 38 games, a pace that could see him top 20 goals and 50 points in his rookie season. He brings value to deep rosters.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories