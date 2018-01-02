Gourde was a runner-up in the NHL's rookie-of-the-month honor for December.

Gourde had five goals and five assists in 13 games last month, including a three-point effort against Colorado on Dec. 16. Overall, Gourde has 25 points in 38 games, a pace that could see him top 20 goals and 50 points in his rookie season. He brings value to deep rosters.