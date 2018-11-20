Gourde snapped a three-game point streak Monday when he was held without a point against Nashville in a 3-2 loss.

Gourde has taken his game to that proverbial next level after a smart rookie campaign in 2017-18. He has eight goals and 20 points in 21 games, although it bears noting that he has just a single multi-point game in the month of November. Gourde should be an automatic roll in your lineup.