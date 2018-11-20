Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Taking game to next level
Gourde snapped a three-game point streak Monday when he was held without a point against Nashville in a 3-2 loss.
Gourde has taken his game to that proverbial next level after a smart rookie campaign in 2017-18. He has eight goals and 20 points in 21 games, although it bears noting that he has just a single multi-point game in the month of November. Gourde should be an automatic roll in your lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores in third straight game•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores OT winner•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Signs six-year extension•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Dishes out three helpers•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Point streak at six games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Five-game scoring streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...