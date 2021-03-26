Gourde scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Gourde opened the scoring at 2:46 of the second period, and also set up Ondrej Palat's tally in the third. The 29-year-old Gourde is on a five-game goal streak, and he's added a pair of helpers in that span. The Quebec native is very much in form with 13 tallies, 23 points, 71 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-8 rating through 33 appearances. With the ability to play at center or on the wing, his versatility and scoring production make for a solid fantasy option.