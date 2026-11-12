Gourde scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Gourde's offseason hip surgery was initially expected to keep him out until December, but he returned well in advance of that projection. He's now played in two contests, taking up a spot in the Lightning's middle six, and his goal Wednesday was his first of the campaign. He's also produced three shots on net and five hits. Gourde can fill a pest role -- he's topped 100 hits and 50 PIM in each of the last four years. His offense is in decline though, as he was limited to 28 points in 82 regular-season outings last year.