Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Tallies second goal of season
Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
It was just the second goal, and fifth point, of the season for Gourde. The 27-year-old scored 47 goals combined over the previous two seasons but is going to have to do some heavy-lifting if he's going to reach the 20-goal plateau for the third year in a row. He's failed to register a single shot on goal in five of his first 13 games, so leave him on the waiver wire for now.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Fantasy value depressed•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Goal drought at 10 games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Sends out assist in loss•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Sees ice time plummet•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Piles on three points•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two-game ban served•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.