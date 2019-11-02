Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Tallies second goal of season

Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

It was just the second goal, and fifth point, of the season for Gourde. The 27-year-old scored 47 goals combined over the previous two seasons but is going to have to do some heavy-lifting if he's going to reach the 20-goal plateau for the third year in a row. He's failed to register a single shot on goal in five of his first 13 games, so leave him on the waiver wire for now.