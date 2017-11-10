Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Tallies two assists Wednesday
Gourde notched a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Wild.
Gourde's assists versus Minnesota extended his point streak to four games. With 11 points in 16 outings, the winger has already surpassed his 2016-17 numbers (eight points in 20 games) and is thriving in a top-six role in the NHL's most potent offense. The only knock on the 25-year-old's season thus far is his lack of power-play production, as he has earned just one goal with the man advantage despite averaging 2:21 of ice time.
