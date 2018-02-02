Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Tallies two points
Gourde had two assists, including one on the power play, and a plus-3 rating in a 7-4 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Gourde also had five penalty minutes, if that helps you out in your fantasy leagues. Tampa has the best offense in the NHL, which is having a "rising tide lifts all boats" effect for the Lightning's depth forwards. That includes the rookie Gourde, who has 35 points in 51 contests. However, he only has six power-play points, so he doesn't typically help there.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores winner in Tuesday's OT victory•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Climbing high on rookie scoring list•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Strong December for rookie•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Posts three-point night versus Avalanche•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Goal pushes streak to four games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...