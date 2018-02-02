Gourde had two assists, including one on the power play, and a plus-3 rating in a 7-4 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Gourde also had five penalty minutes, if that helps you out in your fantasy leagues. Tampa has the best offense in the NHL, which is having a "rising tide lifts all boats" effect for the Lightning's depth forwards. That includes the rookie Gourde, who has 35 points in 51 contests. However, he only has six power-play points, so he doesn't typically help there.