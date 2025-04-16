Gourde had two assists in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Gourde has three assists in his last two games. He's really impressed in Tampa Bay with 14 points, including 13 assists, in just 20 games. The Bolts brought Gourde in for his edge and grit, so this scoring is a bonus. He'll be a smart playoff pick if you believe the Bolts will go far.