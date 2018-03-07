Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Three-point performance Tuesday
Gourde scored two goals and an assist while adding three shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
The rookie continues to impress, and Gourde now has seven goals and 20 points in 17 games since the beginning of February. The addition of J.T. Miller to the Lightning's second line hasn't disrupted the chemistry Gourde has shown with Brayden Point, and fatigue shouldn't be a factor down the stretch for the 26-year-old given his extensive AHL experience prior to breaking into Tampa's lineup for good.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Enters elite territory•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: February's Rookie of the Month•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Stays hot in win over Sens•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Continues to climb lines to top•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Second-best rookie goal scorer in NHL•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Extends point streak to four•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...