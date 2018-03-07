Gourde scored two goals and an assist while adding three shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

The rookie continues to impress, and Gourde now has seven goals and 20 points in 17 games since the beginning of February. The addition of J.T. Miller to the Lightning's second line hasn't disrupted the chemistry Gourde has shown with Brayden Point, and fatigue shouldn't be a factor down the stretch for the 26-year-old given his extensive AHL experience prior to breaking into Tampa's lineup for good.