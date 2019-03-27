Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two-game ban served
Gourde's two-game suspension has been fully served, and he'll be eligible to return against the Capitals on Saturday.
Gourde's brush with the hockey law concerned his illegal check to the head of Carolina's Jordan Staal in last Thursday's 6-3 win. However, having sat out subsequent contests against the Blues and Bruins, respectively, Gourde should be ready to rock in his standard middle-six role that includes about a minute and a half of power-play ice time (on average). Capping off his second full season with the Bolts, the 27-year-old winger has produced 20 goals, 24 assists and a plus-8 rating to complement eight power-play points in 2018-19.
