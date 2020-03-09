Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two helpers in shootout loss

Gourde notched two assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

He's largely responsible for the Bolts even earning a point from this game, as he helped set up Tampa's final two goals in regulation to pull the club out of a 4-2 hole. Gourde still hasn't been able to consistently rekindle his scoring pace from two seasons ago, but he does have two goals and seven points in his last eight games.