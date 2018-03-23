Gorde dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.

That's consecutive games with exactly two assists, one shot and a plus-1 rating for Gourde. While those performances aren't anything exceptional, fantasy owners will certainly take them. Those who invested in Gourde early in the season are reaping the benefits of a 24-goal, 58-point campaign that's exceeded expectations already with eight games still to play.