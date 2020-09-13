Gourde collected a pair of assists and two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders in Game 4. He also had two PIM.

Gourde set up Tampa Bay's first and final goals, a breakaway tally by Blake Coleman and an empty-netter by Patrick Maroon. Gourde has three assists in the last two games, and he's totalled two goals and five points in the series so far. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a solid postseason with 12 points and a plus-11 rating.