Gourde scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Lightning have finally wrapped up a lengthy eight-game road trip, but Gourde might be sorry to see it end -- he recorded five goals and eight points with a plus-7 rating during the trip, getting held off the scoresheet only twice. The 26-year-old now has 19 goals and 38 points in 53 games despite getting most of his ice time on the third line and second power-play unit, spots that typically don't offer significant fantasy upside.