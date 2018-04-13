Gourde finished with a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 Game 1 win over New Jersey.

Gourde's second-period tally made it 3-0 at the time, but it morphed into the game-winner after the visitors managed to get two back prior to Tampa Bay pulling away. Those who picked the 26-year-old forward in playoff pools on the heels of a 64-point regular season are already getting rewarded for that decision.