Gourde scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Monday in the Lightning's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.

All the game's scoring came during the first six minutes of the second period, as Gourde helped set up Barclay Goodrow for the opening tally before getting his stick on a Kevin Shattenkirk blast from the top of the circle. Gourde now has two goals and four points through seven games this postseason, as the Bolts look to finish off the Jackets in Game 5 on Wednesday..